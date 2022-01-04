Missing man found dead in New River desert

NEW RIVER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday, Jan. 3, a man who was reported missing and his car was discovered burned has been found dead.

Deputies say a body was found on Friday, Dec. 31, near Table Mesa Road, west of Interstate 17, in New River. On Monday, deputies confirmed the body was of Benjamin Anderson. The case is being treated as a homicide.

Family members say Anderson was last seen Friday morning. His car was found burned near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue Saturday morning.

The search started for Anderson after friends went to his condo on Friday evening, but didn’t find him at home. Friends say Anderson took his keys, phone and car, but left all his money and credit cards.

Anderson’s family then filed a missing person report and reached out to Lexus to see if they could track Anderson’s car. Friends say the car was tracked leaving a motel off Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, so they began to search the area. Friends say they came across Anderson’s Lexus at another hotel in the area with three people standing around the car. They then went to call police, and when they returned, the three people were gone with the car. Officers said they found the sedan the next morning, burned out in the same area.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.