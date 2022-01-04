Advertise
New Year, New Career: Public Safety Career Fair seeking new recruits

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking for work, here is a great opportunity to start the new year with a new job.

The Tucson Public Safety Career Fair is happening Tuesday. The Tucson Fire Department, 911, and Tucson Police Department will all be there. You can learn more about becoming a police officer or firefighter. However, there are many other critical roles you can discover as well like in support services and the crime lab or as a community service officer and record specialist. Police Chief Chad Kasmar says it is a rewarding field.

”I think the greatest thing about public safety is A, that we get to give back to the community, so you’re part of something that’s bigger than you. That’s one. And two, every day is a little different,” he said.

Chief Kasmar adds this is a great opportunity for everyone including seniors in high school and college graduates.

This public safety career fair is Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the DoubleTree Hotel at 280 S. Church Ave. It goes from 11:00AM until 7:00PM. For more information, click here.

