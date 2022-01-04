Advertise
PACC experiencing animal overload

Care center is out of space for pets, using offices for kennel space
(Pima County Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is at full capacity after taking in an abundance of dogs due to fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

The shelter is having to put dogs in offices and has converted meet-and-greet rooms into kennel space.

PACC asks that if people find friendly stray dogs, to keep them for the time being if possible. They will provide all supplies and vaccinations free of charge. If a dog is unhealthy or defensive, PACC asks that you call them.

To adopt a pet for good, there is only a $20 licensing fee. The adoption itself is free.

For more information about PACC, click here.

