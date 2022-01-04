Advertise
Plane crashes in southern Arizona

The National Transportation Safety Board says a plane crashed west of Arizona City.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after, they say, a single-engine Mooney M20 crashed about 30 miles west of Arizona City on Dec. 31.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot, who was the only person on board, was flying from Marana Regional Airport to French Valley Airport in Riverside, Calif.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

