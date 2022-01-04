Plane crashes in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after, they say, a single-engine Mooney M20 crashed about 30 miles west of Arizona City on Dec. 31.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot, who was the only person on board, was flying from Marana Regional Airport to French Valley Airport in Riverside, Calif.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

