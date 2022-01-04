Tucson Jazz Festival postpones two headliners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two shows for the 2022 Tucson Jazz Festival have been postponed, organizers announced Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Headliner Jon Batiste is postponing his concert, originally scheduled for Jan. 21 at Centennial Hall, due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Herb Alpert has also had to postpone his concert.

Organizers say they’re working with both artists to reschedule their concerts at a later date.

“We realize that due to the Omicron virus this is a fluid situation and that further changes in the festival schedule may be necessary”, Khris Dodge, the festival’s executive director, was quoted as saying in a news release. “We will keep the public informed of any further changes.”

Although the postponement of those two shows is disappointing, Dodge said, the 2022 lineup still features some of the top performers in the jazz world today.

“There will be much to enjoy at both our indoor and outdoor venues January 14th through 23rd,” Dodge was quoted as saying.

Organizers say patrons can expect all safety standards in place at each event. For safety protocols at each venue, visit their individual websites.

Location information can be found here .

