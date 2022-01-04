Advertise
UA Alumna Aari McDonald to be inducted into Arizona Ring of Honor

Ceremony will take place after Wildcat’s game Friday, Jan. 7.
Aari McDonald scored 24 points and Cate Reese had her second-straight double-double as No. 18...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona alumna and now professional women’s basketball player Aari McDonald will be inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor on Friday, Jan. 7, following the Wildcat’s PAC-12 opener against Washington State.

McDonald still holds many of University of Arizona’s records, including the program’s single-season scoring record with 890 points, the single-game scoring record with 44 points and the record for scoring average. McDonald then became the school’s highest WNBA draft pick at third overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2021 WNBA draft.

McDonald graduated from the University of Arizona in 2020 and was pursuing her Master’s degree before entering into the draft.

Her name will be enshrined in McKale Center along with Davellyn Whyte, Ify Ibekwe, Shawntice Polk, Dee Dee Wheeler and her former head coach, Adia Barnes.

McDonald’s career accomplishments:

  • Arizona career leader in points per game
  • Third all-time on the Arizona scoring list
  • Arizona single-season and single-game scoring records
  • Third overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft
  • 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year
  • Three-time AP All-American
  • Two-time WBCA All-American
  • Two-time USBWA All-American
  • 2020 & 2021 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year
  • Three-time All-Pac-12
  • Three-time Pac-12 All-Defense
  • Six-time Pac-12 Player of the Week
  • 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner
  • 2019 Arizona Athletics Female Co-Sophomore of the Year
  • 2017 Pac-12 All-Freshman
  • Two-Time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

