UA Alumna Aari McDonald to be inducted into Arizona Ring of Honor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona alumna and now professional women’s basketball player Aari McDonald will be inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor on Friday, Jan. 7, following the Wildcat’s PAC-12 opener against Washington State.

McDonald still holds many of University of Arizona’s records, including the program’s single-season scoring record with 890 points, the single-game scoring record with 44 points and the record for scoring average. McDonald then became the school’s highest WNBA draft pick at third overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2021 WNBA draft.

McDonald graduated from the University of Arizona in 2020 and was pursuing her Master’s degree before entering into the draft.

Her name will be enshrined in McKale Center along with Davellyn Whyte, Ify Ibekwe, Shawntice Polk, Dee Dee Wheeler and her former head coach, Adia Barnes.

McDonald’s career accomplishments:

Arizona career leader in points per game

Third all-time on the Arizona scoring list

Arizona single-season and single-game scoring records

Third overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft

2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year

Three-time AP All-American

Two-time WBCA All-American

Two-time USBWA All-American

2020 & 2021 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

Three-time All-Pac-12

Three-time Pac-12 All-Defense

Six-time Pac-12 Player of the Week

2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner

2019 Arizona Athletics Female Co-Sophomore of the Year

2017 Pac-12 All-Freshman

Two-Time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

