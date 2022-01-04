Wreck involving motorcycle causes “serious injury” on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Tucson police department said the collision took place at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Magnolia Avenue. Eastbound 22nd Street will be diverted west of Rosemont Avenue, while 22nd Street’s westbound lanes will stay open.

According to police, the wreck caused “serious injury,” but officers have not specified how many people were injured or their current conditions.

