Arizona virus hospitalizations increase, also deaths, cases

Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona increased for the fourth straight day as the state’s seven-day rolling averages for virus cases and deaths both increased over the past two weeks.

There were 2,555 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds statewide as of Tuesday, up from 2,283 on Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard on Wednesday reported 61 additional COVID-19 deaths and 7,749 additional confirmed cases, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 24,570 deaths and 1,419,562 cases.

The state’s rolling average of daily deaths rose from 71.3 on Dec. 20 to 75.3 on Monday while the rolling average of daily new cases more than doubled from 2,947 to 7,017.1 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Arizona has the fourth-highest COVID-19 death rate among U.S. states, with 334 deaths per 100,000 of population, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

