Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Cochise Sheriff’s charges couple after leaving 11-year-old son home alone for weeks

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona couple has been arrested after they left their 11-year-old son home alone for two weeks, authorities said.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple last week after they returned to their home in Elfrida, about 100 miles southeast of Tucson. The mother left the state before Thanksgiving and the father left a few days after the holiday, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies visited the home Dec. 12 after a caller said the boy may have been left alone, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page. Deputies were unable to reach the parents, and the boy was placed in foster care. He told authorities he had frozen food in the refrigerator and did not go to school for at least two weeks.

Both parents, a 34-year-old mother and 40-year-old father, have been indicted on charges of child neglect, the sheriff’s office said. Both remained jailed on Tuesday, according to online jail records.

The Associated Press is not identifying them to protect the identity of the boy.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot dies in plane crashes in Arizona
Pima County has fired 22 from the sheriff’s department
Pima County has fired 22 corrections officers, jail staffers
The FBI says the suspect was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with...
FBI offers reward for information about vehicular homicide suspect
Change this caption before publishing
TPD investigates shooting on the south side
A motorcycle wreck has diverted traffic on Tucson's east side.
Wreck involving motorcycle causes ‘serious injury’ on Tucson’s east side

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes as teachers union refuses in-person teaching
Jaxon Collins, 18
Underage man had 2 beers before deadly Phoenix crash on New Year’s
The Tucson Police Department said Officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter
Gov. Ducey wants schools open despite virus surge