Eastbound I-10 open again after deadly crash near Houghton Road

The crash happened at Milepost 273 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eastbound I-10 is open again after a deadly crash near Houghton Road late on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved one vehicle and a pedestrian.

The crash happened at Milepost 273, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Traffic was forced to exit at Houghton Road.

The lanes were reopened shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Westbound traffic was not affected.

No additional information was immediately available.

