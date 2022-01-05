Eastbound I-10 open again after deadly crash near Houghton Road
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eastbound I-10 is open again after a deadly crash near Houghton Road late on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved one vehicle and a pedestrian.
The crash happened at Milepost 273, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Traffic was forced to exit at Houghton Road.
The lanes were reopened shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Westbound traffic was not affected.
No additional information was immediately available.
