Eastbound I-10 open again after deadly crash near Houghton Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eastbound I-10 is open again after a deadly crash near Houghton Road late on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved one vehicle and a pedestrian.

The crash happened at Milepost 273, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Traffic was forced to exit at Houghton Road.

The lanes were reopened shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Westbound traffic was not affected.

No additional information was immediately available.

