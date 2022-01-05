Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend in Oakland, Calif.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint over New Year’s weekend in Oakland, California.

Schneider, an Oakland resident, tweeted about the robbery to her 52,000 followers, saying she was shaken up but otherwise OK.

“Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything,” the Oakland resident said in her post.

Oakland police said in a statement they were still investigating the armed robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon and had not yet made any arrests.

Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, won again on Monday’s show bringing her impressive winning streak to 24 consecutive victories, earning her $897,600 in winnings so far.

The game show issued a statement saying, “We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot dies in plane crashes in Arizona
TPD investigating fatal wreck on First Avenue
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Police: Woman dies in apparent hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve
The FBI says the suspect was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with...
FBI offers reward for information about vehicular homicide suspect
101 corrections officers unvaccinated
Vaccine mandate will lead to county terminations

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
TPD investigates shooting on the south side
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
Pima County has fired 22 from the sheriff’s department
Pima County has fired 22 from the sheriff’s department