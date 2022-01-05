Man shot on Interstate 17 in Phoenix

Advertise
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:03 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot while driving on Interstate 17 in Phoenix on Tuesday night, Jan. 4.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Arizona Veterans Freeway near Northern Avenue.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said he was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Justus said the victim wasn’t being very helpful about who else was involved.

Aerial video shows crime tape across the freeway and a 1980s Chevrolet Corvette on the right shoulder. Justus didn’t say if investigators are looking for a suspect. The northbound side of the freeway is shut down while police investigate. The backup stretched for miles.

