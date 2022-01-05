Pima County Schools superintendent gives guidance on return from holiday break amid omicron spike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The new year is bringing new challenges in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are back in the classroom, and the Pima County Schools superintendent is asking students and staff to “do more” to stop the spread of the virus when returning from the holiday break.

“The guidelines are really the same. Parents are really entuned, if your son or daughter doesn’t feel good, if a staff member doesn’t feel good, don’t come to school, call in,” said Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams.

Williams is urging the county to be on the side of caution. As of right now, he said schools will be sticking to COVID-19 guidelines they’ve been following all year. He said masks, social distancing and testing will continue being required.

“The schools have testing kits, the county has testing kits, we have vaccine clinics across the whole county,” Williams said. “Stay united, work together as much as we can. Politics really fuels a lot of this, so let’s try to keep that away because we’re the role models for the kids.”

COVID-19 case numbers at Pima County’s schools are from last year and Williams said they will be updated Thursday, Jan. 6. He said you will not see a surge due to a delay in reporting after the holiday break.

“You’re going to see schools are typically delayed about one to two weeks when they come back from a holiday, so checking on those numbers right now to see infection rates and what’s going on in the schools, it looks as when we left,” Williams said. “We aren’t seeing any big spikes as of yet. That probably will increase.”

Covid-19 Case Numbers, last updated 12/30/21

Amphitheater- 854

Catalina Foothills- 153

Continental- 68

Flowing Wells- 375

Marana- 885

Sahuarita- 474

Sunnyside- 841

Tanque Verde- 118

Tucson Unified- 2,102

Vail- 981

Other- 1,502

Williams said hospitalizations and surges across the country are a big concern, but is confident the school and county are doing everything they can to handle the situation at hand.

“Schools are glad to see kids back, we’re following all the guidelines to keep them all safe, and staff,” Williams said.

