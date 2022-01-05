Advertise
Police: Arizona teen drunk, speeding, making out with woman before fatal crash

Jaxon Collins, 18
Jaxon Collins, 18(Source: AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said an Arizona teen was drunk, speeding and making out with a woman prior to a crash that killed a mother and left one of her kids seriously hurt.

The Phoenix Police Department said Jaxon Collins, 18, was speeding when he crashed into another vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

AZ Family reported Crystal Garcia, 27, was a passenger in that vehicle that and she died at a local hospital. One of her kids suffered a fractured pelvis and clavicle but the driver of the vehicle and two other children suffered only minor injuries.

Collins told officers he had only two beers before the crash, but the PPD said his BAC was .176. Collins told officers he was making out with an intoxicated woman before the crash.

The PPD said Collins was going more 15 mph over the posted speed limit at the time of the crash.

Collins is facing charges of reckless manslaughter, aggravated assault with serious physical injury and endangerment.

