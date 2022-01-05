Advertise
Southern California raids target illegal marijuana grows

A week of raids by San Bernardino County deputies eliminated 93 illegal marijuana greenhouses,...
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - A week of raids by San Bernardino County deputies eliminated 93 illegal marijuana greenhouses and resulted in arrests of 15 people, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team and patrol deputies seized nearly 8,000 marijuana plants, more than 4,500 pounds of processed marijuana, a gun and more than $212,000 in cash between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

Search warrants were served at 18 locations in Lucerne Valley, San Gabriel, Wonder Valley, El Mirage, Twentynine Palms, and Adelanto.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

