State prosecutors pushing to move forward with two executions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona prosecutors are asking the state Supreme Court to schedule execution dates for two inmates on death row.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked that the court set briefing schedules to allow his office to file warrants for Frank Atwood and Clarence Dixon. Both men have exhausted all of their appeals.

“Justice has been a long time coming in some of the most heinous crimes committed in our state,” Brnovich was quoted as saying in a news release. “It is our solemn duty to fulfill these court-ordered sentences on behalf of the victims, their loved ones, and our communities.”

Atwood was convicted of the 1984 murder of eight-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson. Vicki Lynne had been riding her bicycle home after mailing a birthday card to her aunt when he kidnapped and killed her. A hiker found the girl’s body in the Tucson desert several months later.

Frank Atwood was convicted of killing 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in September 1984. (Arizona Department of Corrections)

Dixon was convicted of raping, strangling and fatally stabbing 21-year-old Deana Bowdoin in her Tempe apartment. Bowdoin was a student at Arizona State University at the time of her death. Her murder had gone unresolved for nearly two decades, but was indicted in the case in 2002.

Clarence Dixon was convicted of killing Arizona State student Deana Bowdoin in Tempe in January 1978. (Arizona Department of Corrections)

State prosecutors say they’re seeking briefing schedules before filing the execution warrants to ensure that the Arizona Department of Corrections can comply with the current protocol for lethal injection and a related settlement.

If the court agrees to prosecutors’ proposed briefing schedule, prosecutors plan to file both warrants 30 days before the court’s conference date. Both Atwood and Dixon will have 10 days to respond, and prosecutors have the opportunity to counter those responses within five days.

If the Supreme Court grants those motions, the state will carry out those executions 35 days from the day the warrants are served.

There are currently more than 100 inmates on Arizona’s death row, many of whom have been convicted of crimes that occurred in the 1970s and 1980s. Arizona has not carried out an execution since 2014.

