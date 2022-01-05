TPD investigates shooting on the south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after, they say, someone was reportedly shot on the city’s south side on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Officers say they were called to the 600 block of West President Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and while another man, also with gunshot wounds, arrived at another local hospital.

Authorities said around 7:30 p.m. detectives were en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.