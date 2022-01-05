Advertise
TPD investigates shooting on the south side

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after, they say, someone was reportedly shot on the city’s south side on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Officers say they were called to the 600 block of West President Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and while another man, also with gunshot wounds, arrived at another local hospital.

Authorities said around 7:30 p.m. detectives were en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
