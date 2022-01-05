Underage man had 2 beers before deadly Phoenix crash on New Year’s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police say they have arrested the driver who was allegedly involved in a crash on New Year’s Day that killed a mother and injured several others including her children.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near 38th Street and Greenway Road. A man, later identified as 18-year-old Jaxon Collins, was allegedly speeding in a Ford SUV east on Greenway Road when he crashed into a red Nissan Sedan that was making a right turn at a stop sign northbound on 38th Street, according to court documents. The Ford SUV was then redirected into oncoming traffic where it hit a Honda Sedan traveling west on Greenway Road.

A passenger in the backseat of the Nissan on the left side, 27-year-old Crystal Garcia, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. One kid in the backseat fractured their pelvis and clavicle in the crash. The driver and two other kids had minor injuries.

Collins was interviewed by police for impairment. He allegedly had a BAC of .176 and initially told officers that he had two beers and was making out with an also intoxicated woman before the crash happened. Data found that Collin’s car was traveling 89 miles per hours five seconds before the crash and 81 miles per hour about one second before the crash. At the time of impact Collin’s car was traveling 63 miles per hour, which in the area of the crash is 18 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Collins has been booked into jail on recommended charges of reckless manslaughter, aggravated assault with serious physical injury, and three counts of endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.