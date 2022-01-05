Advertise
UPDATE: FBI arrests vehicular homicide suspect

The FBI says the suspect, Yvette Garcia, was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A.
The FBI says the suspect was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A.(FBI)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash surrendered to police Tuesday night, Jan. 4, according to the FBI.

The FBI and Pascua Yaqui Police Department say Yvette Garcia is suspected of operating a vehicle that struck a woman while she was riding a bicycle within the Pascua Yaqui Reservation on Dec. 26, 2021.

Garcia was arrested on charges related to the incident, according to the FBI.

Police are still looking for the suspect vehicle, a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson with license plate RNA3B7A.

The FBI says the suspect, Yvette Garcia, was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black...
The FBI says the suspect, Yvette Garcia, was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A.(FBI)

