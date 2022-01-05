Advertise
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle wreck on Tucson’s east side

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Tucson police said officers were sent to the 5100 block of East 22nd Street shortly after noon in response to a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

Tucson firefighters treated those with injuries at the scene before the driver of the motorcycle was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died shortly after his arrival.

Officers identified him as 53-year-old John Morales.

Traffic detectives say a gray 1999 Saturn S12 tried to turn into a “private drive” from the westbound lanes of East 22nd Street when it hit Morales, who was riding east. The collision caused the Saturn to hit a white 2011 Nissan Sentra that was waiting to turn right onto 22nd Street.

Investigators say the driver of the Saturn was not impaired at the time of the wreck.

However, police say, the Saturn’s failure to yield while making a left turn and Morales riding at an excessive speed were factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges or citations have been issued from the incident.

