UPDATE: One killed, one injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Tucson’s south side late Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Ajo Way and South 12th Avenue.

The TPD said officers were called to the 600 block of West President Street for a report of a shooting.

Marco Medina-Moreno, 20, was found in the road and died at a local hospital.

The TPD said another victim, a man in his 50s, was dropped off at a hospital by a passenger vehicle. The man, who has not been identified, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The TPD said Medina-Moreno was with a group when there was an altercation with another group. Shots were fired and Medina-Moreno and the other man were hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can also submit a tip by going to www.88CRIME.org .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.