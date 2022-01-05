Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

UPDATE: One killed, one injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Tucson’s south side late Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Ajo Way and South 12th Avenue.

The TPD said officers were called to the 600 block of West President Street for a report of a shooting.

Marco Medina-Moreno, 20, was found in the road and died at a local hospital.

The TPD said another victim, a man in his 50s, was dropped off at a hospital by a passenger vehicle. The man, who has not been identified, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The TPD said Medina-Moreno was with a group when there was an altercation with another group. Shots were fired and Medina-Moreno and the other man were hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can also submit a tip by going to www.88CRIME.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County has fired 22 from the sheriff’s department
Pima County has fired 22 corrections officers, jail staffers
The FBI says the suspect was allegedly operating a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with...
UPDATE: FBI arrests vehicular homicide suspect
Pilot dies in plane crashes in Arizona
A motorcycle wreck has diverted traffic on Tucson's east side.
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle wreck on Tucson’s east side

Latest News

Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes as teachers union refuses in-person teaching
Jaxon Collins, 18
Police: Arizona teen drunk, speeding, making out with woman before fatal crash
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID boosters for younger teens
Arizona has not carried out an execution since 2014.
State prosecutors pushing to move forward with two executions