75-year-old man dead after December car crash

(WILX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man recently died after, authorities say, he was injured in a car crash in Tucson more than two weeks ago.

Tucson police say they were called to the intersection of North Main Avenue and West Speedway Boulevard in response to a wreck. Firefighters evaluated everyone involved at the scene before taking the driver of a white 2007 Nissan Altima to Banner University Medical Center.

Detectives say they determined the Nissan was headed west, towards a red light, at the intersection, when the driver accidentally pushed on the accelerator instead of the brakes and hit a blue 2003 Honda Civic. The collision then knocked the Nissan into a blue 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, pushing the Chevrolet into a silver 2003 Hyundai Tiburon.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Tucson police were notified of the death of 75-year-old Joseph Edward Parker, the Nissan’s driver.

Authorities say the investigation is closed, and no one will be charged or cited.

