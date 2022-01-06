Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators worked Thursday to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a Philadelphia rowhome, killing 12 people, including two sisters and several of their children.

Specialists from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took photos and then entered the charred, three-story brick duplex, where the city’s deadliest single blaze in more than a century took the lives of eight children. The city fire marshal requested ATF’s assistance.

The residential block otherwise remained eerily quiet Thursday morning, with the exception of a trash truck that rumbled down the street. Few residents were out and about.

At least two people were hospitalized and some others managed to escape from the building, which is public housing, officials have said. Officials said 26 people had been staying in the two apartments.

Officials did not release the names or ages of those killed in the blaze, which started before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Family members on Facebook have identified two of the victims as sisters Rosalee McDonald, 33, and Virginia Thomas, 30. The siblings each had multiple children but it’s unclear if all of them were home at the time of the fire or how many of them died. Messages were left with several people who said they knew or were related to the victims.

Fire officials initially said 13 people died, seven of them children, but those figures were updated Wednesday evening. Eight children and four adults were found dead, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaxon Collins, 18
Police: Arizona teen drunk, speeding, making out with woman before fatal crash
The Tucson Police Department said Officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter
Pima County has fired 22 from the sheriff’s department
Pima County has fired 22 corrections officers, jail staffers
A motorcycle wreck has diverted traffic on Tucson's east side.
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle wreck on Tucson’s east side
The crash happened at Milepost 273 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Arizona Department of...
UPDATE: Man killed after running onto Interstate 10 near Houghton

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 'casting more than one...
Fourth resident of Fla. retirement haven charged with voter fraud
Sylvester Taylor
Tucson aggravated assault suspect arrested in Las Vegas
(Source: Mark Darrough)
U.S. Forest Service asks public for info on killings of wild horses in eastern Arizona