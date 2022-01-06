Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

COVID-19 boosters available at County sites for children 12-15

COVID-19 booster available for 12-to-15-year-olds at Pima County vaccination sites
COVID-19 booster available for 12-to-15-year-olds at Pima County vaccination sites(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting today, Pfizer booster shots will be available for 12-to-15-year-olds at some Pima County vaccination sites.

To be eligible, one must be five months out from their second shot. This comes after the CDC announced their approval of the booster for 12-to-15-year-olds yesterday.

Previously, only those 16 and over were eligible to receive booster doses. Only the Pfizer vaccine and booster is available for 12- to 17-year-olds. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children as young as 5 years old.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 and over.

All three vaccine types are available at multiple County-supported sites, including:

  • Tucson Convention Center at 260 South Church Avenue
  • Abrams Public Health Center at 3950 South Country Club Road
  • Theresa Lee Health Center at1493 West Commerce Court
  • North Clinic at 3550 North First Avenue

The vaccines are free. No appointment is needed at any of the County sites, although people are encouraged to call for appointments at the Theresa Lee and North clinics to avoid potential wait time. For more information, visit https://webcms.pima.gov/cms.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaxon Collins, 18
Police: Arizona teen drunk, speeding, making out with woman before fatal crash
The Tucson Police Department said Officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter
Pima County has fired 22 from the sheriff’s department
Pima County has fired 22 corrections officers, jail staffers
A motorcycle wreck has diverted traffic on Tucson's east side.
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle wreck on Tucson’s east side
The crash happened at Milepost 273 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Arizona Department of...
UPDATE: Man killed after running onto Interstate 10 near Houghton

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
75-year-old man dead after December car crash
Javelina terrorizes front porch
WATCH: Javelina gets into packages on porch of Tucson resident
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82