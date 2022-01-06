COVID-19 boosters available at County sites for children 12-15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting today, Pfizer booster shots will be available for 12-to-15-year-olds at some Pima County vaccination sites.

To be eligible, one must be five months out from their second shot. This comes after the CDC announced their approval of the booster for 12-to-15-year-olds yesterday.

Previously, only those 16 and over were eligible to receive booster doses. Only the Pfizer vaccine and booster is available for 12- to 17-year-olds. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children as young as 5 years old.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 and over.

All three vaccine types are available at multiple County-supported sites, including:

Tucson Convention Center at 260 South Church Avenue

Abrams Public Health Center at 3950 South Country Club Road

Theresa Lee Health Center at1493 West Commerce Court

North Clinic at 3550 North First Avenue

The vaccines are free. No appointment is needed at any of the County sites, although people are encouraged to call for appointments at the Theresa Lee and North clinics to avoid potential wait time. For more information, visit https://webcms.pima.gov/cms .

