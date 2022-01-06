Crash causes delays on I-10 on Tucson’s southeast side
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash on I-10 affected traffic in both directions approaching Drexel Road on Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
One person was taken to a local hospital, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the injuries were considered minor.
Two vehicles were involved, and one of them came to a stop in the median, where it struck a tree.
Travel lanes have been cleared, but residual backups are expected to remain for a while.
No additional information was immediately available.
