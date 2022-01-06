Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Crash causes delays on I-10 on Tucson’s southeast side

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash on I-10 affected traffic in both directions approaching Drexel Road on Thursday morning, Jan. 6.

One person was taken to a local hospital, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the injuries were considered minor.

Two vehicles were involved, and one of them came to a stop in the median, where it struck a tree.

Travel lanes have been cleared, but residual backups are expected to remain for a while.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter
Pima County has fired 22 from the sheriff’s department
Pima County has fired 22 corrections officers, jail staffers
Jaxon Collins, 18
Police: Arizona teen drunk, speeding, making out with woman before fatal crash
A motorcycle wreck has diverted traffic on Tucson's east side.
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle wreck on Tucson’s east side
The crash happened at Milepost 273 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Arizona Department of...
UPDATE: Man killed after running onto Interstate 10 near Houghton

Latest News

A motorcycle wreck has diverted traffic on Tucson's east side.
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle wreck on Tucson’s east side
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Pima County road closures
The crash happened at Milepost 273 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Arizona Department of...
UPDATE: Man killed after running onto Interstate 10 near Houghton
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona