Crash causes delays on I-10 on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash on I-10 affected traffic in both directions approaching Drexel Road on Thursday morning, Jan. 6.

One person was taken to a local hospital, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the injuries were considered minor.

Two vehicles were involved, and one of them came to a stop in the median, where it struck a tree.

Travel lanes have been cleared, but residual backups are expected to remain for a while.

No additional information was immediately available.

