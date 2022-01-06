Advertise
Don McLean performing at Fox Tucson Theatre next month

Don McLean, pictured performing in London in 2015.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grammy-award-winning “American Pie” singer Don McLean will be performing in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 24.

According to a news release, the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Tucson Theatre. He plans to sing “American Pie” and other classic hits, including “Castles In The Air” and “Vincent.”

“I’m excited to hit the stage in Tucson!” McLean was quoted as saying. “I’m looking forward to performing some of my hits and crowd favorites for the fans. See you there!”

“American Pie” recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The song is a globally known sensation that has been featured in numerous films.

McLean recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has seen 50 million nationwide album sales.

To buy tickets, click here.

