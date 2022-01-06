Give your grease away at local recycling event
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation is hosting its annual Grease Collection and Recycling Event this Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will take place at seven locations throughout the county:
- O’Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway Blvd.
- Pima Community College, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road
- Pima Community College, Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road
- Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva
- Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
- Pima Community College, Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz
- Sahuarita Town Hall Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
Everyone who drops off their grease off on Jan. 8 will be entered into a drawing for gift cards valued at up to $50. Winners will be announced on Jan. 12.
The county is putting on the event in hopes to collect extra grease and cooking oils from the holidays, which will in turn protect the community’s pipes and the environment overall.
The Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility accepts grease drop-offs year-round, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.pima.gov/grease.
