At least one dead in rollover crash in Picture Rocks

At least one person was killed in a roll-over crash in Picture Rocks early Thursday, Jan. 6.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was killed in a roll-over crash in Picture Rocks early Thursday, Jan. 6.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened on West Orange Grove Road near Sandario.

Deputies say 37-year-old Travis Ninnemann was pronounced dead at the scene

The PCSD said traffic will be blocked in the area while the investigation continues.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

