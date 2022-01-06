Advertise
Man shot, killed mom at Phoenix home, police say

Officers say when they got to the home in the area of Fifth Avenue and Chandler Boulevard on...
Officers say when they got to the home in the area of Fifth Avenue and Chandler Boulevard on Wednesday, Jan. 5, Robert Kistner was outside with his hands up.(AZ Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they’ve arrested a man they believe shot and killed his mother at a home in Ahwatukee Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 5.

According to Sgt. Philip Krynsky, Robert Kistner called 911 and told the dispatcher his mother had been shot and was dying. Officers say when they got to the home in the area of Fifth Avenue and Chandler Boulevard, Kistner was outside with his hands up.

Police say Kistner, 33, told them he had shot his mother twice. Fire officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. It’s not clear if Kistner has a history of violence.

Kistner was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

