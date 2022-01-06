‘My training kicked in’ – Arizona lawmakers reflect on the chaos of Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Thursday marks one year since the attack on the U.S Capitol. As hundreds stormed the Capitol in hopes of overturning lawful election results, lawmakers inside the building were sent scrambling for safety.

It is a day now emblazoned in the minds of many Americans. Some Arizona lawmakers say that day one year ago brings back memories of chaos.

“My training kicked in,” said Marine-turned Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

Gallego recalled doling out instructions to his colleagues on putting on gas masks and preparing to fight as rioters threatened to breach the House Floor.

Gallego said he unfortunately remembers the day like it was yesterday, and one year later, he said he is still angry that some of his colleagues called into question a lawfully decided election.

“We always thought that when push came to shove that we would have both sides coming together for the good of the country. And now we know that’s not true,” said Gallego.

Gallego’s colleague Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) was getting ready to speak in defense of Arizona’s election results that day when insurrectionists delayed proceedings. Stanton said it has been difficult to work with some of his colleagues who cast doubt on his state’s results.

“Relationships among members of Congress have been a little frayed, which means for a member like me you have to work even harder to build those relationships,” said Stanton.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) was objecting to his state’s election results on the House floor when evacuations began. We reached out to Gosar for an interview but his office rejected our request and did not send a statement.

Gosar’s actions on Jan. 6 have been heavily scrutinized over the past year. Nearly a week after, Gosar said “vandals and rioters” interrupted his floor motion and speech. But he also showed support for their cause, tweeting on the day of the riots, “Biden should concede. I want his concession on my desk tomorrow morning. Don’t make me come over there,” while tagging the Stop the Steal rally organizer Ali Alexander in his post.

Biden should concede. I want his concession on my desk tomorrow morning. Don’t make me come over there. #StopTheSteaI2021 @ali pic.twitter.com/E2kuoWPUVy — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

A House Select Committee is in the middle of an investigation into the events of January 6 and the people involved. It is unclear when they will release a final report.

