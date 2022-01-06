Phoenix police looking for man who shot leashed dog

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking for a man who shot a dog that growled at him while the dog was being walked late last month.

The dog’s owner was walking her leashed dog at 11:10 p.m. near South 79th Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road when the suspect approached them, pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot and killed the dog after it growled at him.

The suspect said, “Sorry,” and left the scene.

The suspect was described as Black, 20 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.