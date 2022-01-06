Advertise
Prescott police: Officer fatally shoots armed person in bank

A police statement said the person fatally shot late Wednesday, Jan. 5, was female but did not provide further identifying information, including the person’s age.(Raycom)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - Prescott police say an armed person who reportedly had been threatening employees of a bank is dead after being shot inside the bank by a police officer.

A police statement said the person fatally shot late Wednesday, Jan. 5, was female but did not provide further identifying information, including the person’s age, and a police spokesman did not immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press.

Regarding circumstances of the incident, the statement said an officer responding to a report of an armed suspect threatening employees “located the suspect inside the bank,” resulting in the fatal shooting.

The officer was not injured, the statement said.

The statement said an outside agency, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, was asked to investigate the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

