Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth sends letter to toddler who dressed like her for Halloween

Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.
Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.(Katelyn Sutherland via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two-year-old Jalayne Sutherland caught the attention of someone at Windsor Castle after dressing up like Queen Elizabeth for Halloween.

The outfit was complete with the families corgis.

Jalayne’s mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent a photo of her daughter to Windsor Castle and to her surprise, got a response.

Lady-in-waiting Mary Morrison writes that the outfit was “splendid” and says the Queen was pleased with the photo.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaxon Collins, 18
Police: Arizona teen drunk, speeding, making out with woman before fatal crash
The Tucson Police Department said Officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter
Pima County has fired 22 from the sheriff’s department
Pima County has fired 22 corrections officers, jail staffers
A motorcycle wreck has diverted traffic on Tucson's east side.
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle wreck on Tucson’s east side
The crash happened at Milepost 273 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Arizona Department of...
UPDATE: Man killed after running onto Interstate 10 near Houghton

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 'casting more than one...
Fourth resident of Fla. retirement haven charged with voter fraud
Sylvester Taylor
Tucson aggravated assault suspect arrested in Las Vegas