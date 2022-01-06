Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - State police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Arizona man Thursday, Jan. 6.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, James Everett Lange, 80, may be traveling in a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee with Iowa license GMM458.

Lange is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen in the Ahwatukee near South Chinook Court and East Sequoia Trial in the Jeep with a woman. Lange suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused and easily lost.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov. After hours call (602) 262-6151.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.