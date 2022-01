TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pizza lovers on Tucson’s east side got some bad news on Wednesday, Jan. 5, with the announcement that Tino’s Pizza is closing in February.

The announcement on the Tino’s Pizza Facebook page said doors will close on Feb. 2.

Tino’s has been in operation since 1984.

No reason was given for the closure.

