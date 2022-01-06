Advertise
UArizona tightens mask policy

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cloth masks will no longer meet the University of Arizona’s face covering requirement, officials announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

According to a news release from the school, students will be required to wear surgical or higher grade masks, including KN95, N95, KF94 and N99 in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to continuously maintain social distance.

Such masks are also required in any building where patients or human research subjects are seen in person, in locations where protective equipment has always been worn and inside any public transportation provided by the university.

For more information on CDC guidelines involving mask requirements, click here.

