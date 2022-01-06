Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson aggravated assault suspect arrested in Las Vegas

Sylvester Taylor accused of hitting pregnant girlfriend in April 2017
Sylvester Taylor
Sylvester Taylor(U.S. Marshals Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas arrested a Tucson man who had been on the run for over four years on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Sylvester Taylor, 49, was wanted by the Tucson Police Department for aggravated assault with serious physical injury and assault. He was also wanted by the Pima County Adult Probation Office for a probation violation stemming from a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Taylor is accused of assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend in April 2017, when he allegedly struck her and caused her to bleed from her face and nose. Then, in May 2017, Taylor allegedly assaulted a second victim girlfriend after she confronted him about his cheating with the first victim.

The second victim attempted to flee, but Taylor allegedly pursued her and stomped on her chest as she lay on the ground in the fetal position. The second victim sustained broken ribs, internal bleeding, and a collapsed lung.

During the course of the investigation, TPD detectives spoke with Taylor who denied all allegations.

When told that there was enough evidence to arrest him, Taylor told police, “I am not going out like that.” Marshals say he then fled the state to avoid prosecution.

In March 2021, TPD detectives requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service WANTED Task Force with locating and apprehending Taylor.

On Wednesday, Taylor was located at a Pilot Travel Center in North Las Vegas and taken into custody. Taylor is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Tucson to face his charges.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaxon Collins, 18
Police: Arizona teen drunk, speeding, making out with woman before fatal crash
The Tucson Police Department said Officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter
Pima County has fired 22 from the sheriff’s department
Pima County has fired 22 corrections officers, jail staffers
A motorcycle wreck has diverted traffic on Tucson's east side.
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle wreck on Tucson’s east side
The crash happened at Milepost 273 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Arizona Department of...
UPDATE: Man killed after running onto Interstate 10 near Houghton

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
(Source: Mark Darrough)
U.S. Forest Service asks public for info on killings of wild horses in eastern Arizona
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules