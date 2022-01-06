Tucson aggravated assault suspect arrested in Las Vegas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas arrested a Tucson man who had been on the run for over four years on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Sylvester Taylor, 49, was wanted by the Tucson Police Department for aggravated assault with serious physical injury and assault. He was also wanted by the Pima County Adult Probation Office for a probation violation stemming from a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Taylor is accused of assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend in April 2017, when he allegedly struck her and caused her to bleed from her face and nose. Then, in May 2017, Taylor allegedly assaulted a second victim girlfriend after she confronted him about his cheating with the first victim.

The second victim attempted to flee, but Taylor allegedly pursued her and stomped on her chest as she lay on the ground in the fetal position. The second victim sustained broken ribs, internal bleeding, and a collapsed lung.

During the course of the investigation, TPD detectives spoke with Taylor who denied all allegations.

When told that there was enough evidence to arrest him, Taylor told police, “I am not going out like that.” Marshals say he then fled the state to avoid prosecution.

In March 2021, TPD detectives requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service WANTED Task Force with locating and apprehending Taylor.

On Wednesday, Taylor was located at a Pilot Travel Center in North Las Vegas and taken into custody. Taylor is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Tucson to face his charges.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.