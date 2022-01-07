Advertise
Arizona prisons offer booster shots to inmates

Arizona has not carried out an execution since 2014, when a lethal injection went wrong, and...
(Cronkite News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Inmates in the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry can not get booster shots if they are fully immunized.

Boosters are currently being rolled out across 10 Arizona prisons, as well as the department’s six private contract facilities, according to a news release.

Fully immunized corrections officers and other prison staff are also eligible to get the booster onsite.

The department continues to require that inmates wear masks in indoor settings, outside of their housing unit.

And while inmates are encouraged to get the vaccine, they re not required to do so.

“The COVID-19 booster shots, particularly amid the latest variant, will go a long way in helping our outstanding correctional officers and professional staff, as we continue our work to mitigate COVID-19 within our congregate correctional setting,” department director David Shinn was quoted as saying.

