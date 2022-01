TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department’s first first blood drive in 2022 is slated for later this month.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, the American Red Cross will be set up at the university police station, located at 1852 East First Street.

To donate, register here and use the sponsor code, UAPD.

