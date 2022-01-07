UPDATE: Westbound I-10 open again after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers near Vail

VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash involving two tractor-trailers resulted in serious injuries and caused a brief closure of westbound lanes of I-10 just east of Vail Friday afternoon, Jan. 7.

CLOSED: I-10 WB is closed at milepost 291 east of Vail. This is due to a crash. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/P5CYxsyZUM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 7, 2022

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, one of the two 18-wheelers rolled over near Marsh Station Road at Milepost 291. The backup extended as far as Mescal before the highway reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

