UPDATE: Westbound I-10 open again after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers near Vail

Traffic was backed up from the crash site near Marsh Station Road (Milepost 291) to Mescal.
Traffic was backed up from the crash site near Marsh Station Road (Milepost 291) to Mescal.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash involving two tractor-trailers resulted in serious injuries and caused a brief closure of westbound lanes of I-10 just east of Vail Friday afternoon, Jan. 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, one of the two 18-wheelers rolled over near Marsh Station Road at Milepost 291. The backup extended as far as Mescal before the highway reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

