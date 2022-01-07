Advertise
Man accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old girl from Pa. school bus stop

Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a child from a school bus stop in Pennsylvania Thursday.

According to the Coraopolis Police Department, 40-year-old William Goring allegedly went behind a 9-year-old girl standing at the bus stop, covered her mouth, grabbed her by the hair and walked her away.

Police said the student fought with Goring and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.

Goring was charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with the custody of a child, unlawful restraining, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

According to police, Goring was a stranger to the girl.

