UPDATE: Man taken to hospital, suspect in custody after shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say one man was injured in a shooting just after midnight Thursday, Jan. 7.

Detectives say the man was shot in the 800 block of West Alameda Street, near Grande Avenue and Congress Street.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Tucson SWAT arrested the suspect, who had barricaded himself in the house. No additional information about the suspect was immediately available.

