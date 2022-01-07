Police: Officer shot armed man threatening to rob Phoenix Circle K

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says one of its officers shot an armed man who allegedly threatened to rob a convenience store in Phoenix.

It happened at about 11:30 Thursday night, Jan. 6, at the Circle K at 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said when police showed up, they found the man armed with a handgun. Officers ordered him to put down his gun, but he refused, and that’s when one officer fired.

The Arizona’s Family crew on the scene saw investigators focusing on the area near the Amazon lockers outside the store. Video shows a bicycle on the ground.

The alleged would-be robber was taken to the hospital. Police say he is expected to live. Investigators have not released any information about him.

No officers were injured and nobody else was hurt.

Krynsky did not identify the officer who shot the man but told Arizona’s Family that he has been with Phoenix PD for three years.

According to Arizona’s Family records, this is the sixth officer-involved shooting in Arizona in 2022. Four of those happened in Maricopa County.

