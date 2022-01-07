Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Police: Officer shot armed man threatening to rob Phoenix Circle K

The Phoenix Police Department said officers ordered the man to drop his gun but he refused.
The Phoenix Police Department said officers ordered the man to drop his gun but he refused.(AZ Family)
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says one of its officers shot an armed man who allegedly threatened to rob a convenience store in Phoenix.

It happened at about 11:30 Thursday night, Jan. 6, at the Circle K at 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said when police showed up, they found the man armed with a handgun. Officers ordered him to put down his gun, but he refused, and that’s when one officer fired.

The Arizona’s Family crew on the scene saw investigators focusing on the area near the Amazon lockers outside the store. Video shows a bicycle on the ground.

The alleged would-be robber was taken to the hospital. Police say he is expected to live. Investigators have not released any information about him.

No officers were injured and nobody else was hurt.

Krynsky did not identify the officer who shot the man but told Arizona’s Family that he has been with Phoenix PD for three years.

According to Arizona’s Family records, this is the sixth officer-involved shooting in Arizona in 2022. Four of those happened in Maricopa County.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaxon Collins, 18
Police: Arizona teen drunk, speeding, making out with woman before fatal crash
The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police...
Police: Arizona man fatally shoots leashed dog that was out for a walk
Omicron sweeping through Arizona
Omicron now sweeping through Arizona
UArizona tightens mask policy
The Tucson Police Department said Officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80 million
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks as US employers add 199,000 jobs and unemployment falls to 3.9%
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences