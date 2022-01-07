Advertise
TSA closes checkpoints at Sky Harbor Terminal 4 due to staffing issues

The TSA said wait times for non-PreCheck passengers could be up to 30 minutes longer than usual.
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Staffing issues that have impacted schools and countless businesses are now affecting security at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the international airport has closed two of its checkpoints at Terminal 4. On Friday, Jan. 7, at 4 a.m., B and D checkpoints were shut down while A and C checkpoints remain open. The TSA said wait times for non-PreCheck passengers could be up to 30 minutes longer than usual. It’s unclear how long those checkpoints will be closed.

Right now, the staffing issues are not impacting the security checkpoint at Terminal 3. The increase in COVID-19 cases in Arizona has led to not having enough TSA agents to check IDs and bags. Flyers can head to skyharbor.com for security wait times and other flight information.

