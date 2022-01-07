Tucson charities get thousands from NOVA Home Loans Giving Campaign
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three Tucson charities have been chosen to receive large, thousand dollar donations from NOVA Home Loans as apart of its Giving Campaign.
Boys and Girls Club of Tucson: Donation of $100,000
Youth On Their Own: Donation of $50,000
Community Extensions Program: Donation of $30,000
Outside the Tucson region, NOVA Home Loans donated the remaining funds of their $500,000 commitment to a broad variety of other nonprofits selected by local community members in the states they serve.
To learn more, visit www.novahomeloans.com/giving.
