Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson charities get thousands from NOVA Home Loans Giving Campaign

(KY3)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three Tucson charities have been chosen to receive large, thousand dollar donations from NOVA Home Loans as apart of its Giving Campaign.

Boys and Girls Club of Tucson: Donation of $100,000

Youth On Their Own: Donation of $50,000

Community Extensions Program: Donation of $30,000

Outside the Tucson region, NOVA Home Loans donated the remaining funds of their $500,000 commitment to a broad variety of other nonprofits selected by local community members in the states they serve.

To learn more, visit www.novahomeloans.com/giving.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police...
Police: Arizona man fatally shoots leashed dog that was out for a walk
Jaxon Collins, 18
Police: Arizona teen drunk, speeding, making out with woman before fatal crash
KOLD's Disappeared in the Desert Team obtained never-before-seen photograph of accused child...
Prosecutors argue photo proves Christopher Clements kidnapped, killed Isabel Celis
Omicron sweeping through Arizona
Omicron now sweeping through Arizona
At least one person was killed in a roll-over crash in Picture Rocks early Thursday, Jan. 6.
At least one dead in rollover crash in Picture Rocks

Latest News

A fire truck moves through the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
Reflecting on January 8th, 2011
Reflecting on the January 8th Tucson shooting, 11 years later
UArizona tightens mask policy
Arizona prisons offer booster shots to inmates