Tucson charities get thousands from NOVA Home Loans Giving Campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three Tucson charities have been chosen to receive large, thousand dollar donations from NOVA Home Loans as apart of its Giving Campaign.

Boys and Girls Club of Tucson : Donation of $100,000

Youth On Their Own: Donation of $50,000

Community Extensions Program: Donation of $30,000

Outside the Tucson region, NOVA Home Loans donated the remaining funds of their $500,000 commitment to a broad variety of other nonprofits selected by local community members in the states they serve.

To learn more, visit www.novahomeloans.com/giving .

