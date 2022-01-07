Tucson Grinch steals Christmas for traveling family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman and her children were staying in a Tucson hotel when their car topper was broke into, and all of her children’s gifts were stolen.

Mallorie Cordova said her vehicle was broke into sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. They were staying at the La Quinta Inn on South Tucson Boulevard.

Cordova said she locked her kids’ Christmas presents in a car topper but a thief was still able to get in. Cordova, who is from Georgia, took to social media to ask the Tucson community for help.

“My children’s entire Christmas was in (that) and they’re heartbroken,” she wrote. “Even if we could get just one item back, we would all be so stoked.”

She said she thinks most of the items will end up on Facebook Marketplace and wants everyone to keep an eye out for them. Some of the items that were taken include:

Two children’s tablets. They were in purple and blue cases.

A microphone

Two handguns, a tan 9mm and silver/pink .22

Two deployment daddy dolls, which are dolls that are made to resemble a loved one who is serving overseas

A red and grey curling iron

A children’s kids golf ball feeder still in box

Cordova asked anyone with information to message her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/malloriee .

The Tucson Police Department confirmed Cordova filed a report. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME or go to www.88CRIME.org .

