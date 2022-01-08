Arizonans remember 11-year anniversary of Jan. 8 shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been 11 years since Jared Loughner opened fire in a parking lot near the intersection of Ina and Oracel roads. The Jan. 8 tragedy killed six people and injured 13 others , including former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was the target of the shooting.

Lawmakers have issued their condolences to the families in a series of tweets.

Statement from former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords on Twitter:

“11 years ago today, a normal Saturday morning in Tucson turned our lives upside down. I was shot in the head. Six of my constituents were killed and 12 more were injured. My life and my community would never be the same. We were devastated, but we were not broken.”

The Tucson community came together. We found purpose and hope in each other. We mourned our friends and neighbors. Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy Morris, Judge John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard, Gabe Zimmerman. I will carry their memories with me forever.”

“My recovery has been tough. It’s frustrating not being able to speak or walk the way I used to. But one word after another, I found hope and the determination to keep going. I have found strength in my husband @CaptMarkKelly, our family, my speech therapist, and my friends.”

“Today, I will attend memorials. I will hug my fellow survivors and the families who lost their loved ones. I will hold my husband a little closer knowing life can be gone in an instant. Together, we will reflect, remember, and keep working toward a safer country.”

Governor Doug Ducey released a statement on Twitter that reads:

“Today, we remember the Arizonans lost and injured in the tragic shooting at a 2011 Congresswoman Gabby Giffords event in Tucson. Arizona will forever keep the memories of the lives lost on that tragic day in our hearts.

We’re thankful for the brave bystanders, first responders and community members who acted selflessly and with courage that day.”

Senator Mark Kelly, husband of Gabby Giffords, also used Twitter to respond to the anniversary of the shooting:

“Today marks 11 years since a gunman opened fire at a Congress on Your Corner event in Tucson held by my wife, then Congresswoman @GabbyGiffords. Few days stick in my mind as much as January 8, 2011.”

“After @GabbyGiffords chief of staff called to tell me Gabby had been shot, I called her back to have her repeat what she said because I couldn’t believe it. Within hours, I was flying to Tucson with my daughters, still unsure of her condition.”

“Hearing that she was alive and in surgery gave me hope as I arrived at the hospital. I’m forever grateful that Gabby survived, and she inspires me every day with how hard she fights and how far she’s come in her recovery.”

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero’s statement:

“This January 8th, we remember the dear friends we lost, their families, survivors, and brave individuals who helped on that tragic day. We honor the commitment to civic engagement and service to this community we all love. Let us honor, reflect, and remember.”

Representative Raúl Grijalva’s statement:

“Eleven years ago today, we witnessed a gruesome act of gun violence and assault that scarred our Tucson community, resulted in the deaths of six people, and forever changed the lives of many, including my friend and colleague Rep. @GabbyGiffords.”

“Since that fateful day, we have witnessed too many mass shootings & incidents of gun violence & responded with inaction. It’s time for the Senate and Republicans to stop impeding progress & to reform the filibuster so we can pass meaningful gun violence prevention legislation.”

“Now is the time to renew our call to action and pass comprehensive gun reform laws and honor those victims of gun violence and prevent these senseless acts from occurring in the future.”

