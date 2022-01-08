FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weekend with above average temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A couple of weather disturbances passing north of the area will bring periods of high clouds this weekend with high temperatures hovering just above the seasonal average. Thereafter, a low pressure system will bring an increased chance of rain and mountain snow during the middle of next week.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with with a 30% rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 20% rain chance. High in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% rain chance. High in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.