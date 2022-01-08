Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind and rain possible for southern Arizona this week

By Mark Murray
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A series of disturbances bring wind and rain to southern Arizona this week. Winds pick up Monday with showers possible beginning late Tuesday. Best rain chances occur from Wednesday into Thursday. Showers decrease by early Friday, with plenty of sun returning by Saturday.

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Low 43, High 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low 45, High 68.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. A brief shower late. Low 47, High 66.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Low 48, High 64.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers ending late. Low 47, High 65.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief Shower possible. Low 44, High 64.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 41, High 63.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Anthony Garcia was in the Pima County jail's infirmary on Friday.
UPDATE: Suspect after shooting faces attempted murder, assault charges
KOLD's Disappeared in the Desert Team obtained never-before-seen photograph of accused child...
Prosecutors argue photo proves Christopher Clements kidnapped, killed Isabel Celis
More than 1,100 healthcare workers sent an open leader to healthcare leaders and elected...
Arizona Doctor: We are in a crisis. The hospital system will collapse.
homeless encampment to come down soon
Tucson plans to remove homeless encampment soon, move people into hotel
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Allie Potter Jan 8. weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weekend with above average temperatures
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing clouds, wind. Decreasing temps.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022