FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind and rain possible for southern Arizona this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A series of disturbances bring wind and rain to southern Arizona this week. Winds pick up Monday with showers possible beginning late Tuesday. Best rain chances occur from Wednesday into Thursday. Showers decrease by early Friday, with plenty of sun returning by Saturday.

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Low 43, High 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low 45, High 68.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. A brief shower late. Low 47, High 66.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Low 48, High 64.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers ending late. Low 47, High 65.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief Shower possible. Low 44, High 64.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 41, High 63.

