Remembrance ceremony honoring victims of Jan. 8 shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - January 8th, 2011 is a day every Tucsonan has ingrained in their memory.

Representative Gabby Giffords was holding a “Congress on your Corner” event in a Tucson Safeway Parking lot when a man opened fire, injuring Giffords and 18 others. Six people lost their lives: 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, 63-year-old U.S. District Judge John Roll, 76-year-old Dorothy “Dot” Morris, 79-year-old Phyllis Schneck, 76-year-old Dorwan Stoddard, and 30-year-old Gabriel “Gabe” Zimmerman.

A remembrance ceremony honoring the victims will be held Saturday in the courtyard at the historic Pima County Courthouse on Church Avenue.

9:30 a.m. Ceremony begins.

10:10 a.m. A bell will be rung for the victims and survivors.

Speakers at the ceremony will include Mayor Regina Romero, Acting Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher and Ron Barber.

The event will take place outside, masks will be required.

